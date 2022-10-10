Dolphins' Bridgewater still in concussion protocol

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is still showing no concussion symptoms after a hit against the Jets on Sunday caused him to leave the game, but he remains in the concussion protocol after the NFL's revised concussion rules.
Bridgewater has to clear the NFL’s five-step process to return to football activities. Although there is no definitive timeframe for his return, McDaniel said the earliest Bridgewater could return to practice would be Thursday.