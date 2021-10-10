Doerer makes late FG, No. 14 Irish beat Hokies 32-29 HANK KURZ Jr., AP Sports Writer Oct. 9, 2021 Updated: Oct. 10, 2021 12:23 a.m.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Doerer kicked a 48-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining, capping a dramatic rally to give No. 14 Notre Dame a 32-29 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday night.
"I've been in a lot of games, coached in a lot of games, but I don't know that I've ever coached a group of guys that had such resolve and mental toughness, that regardless of the situation, they just kept playing," Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly said. “Unfazed by the circumstances.”