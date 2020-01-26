Dodgers' fan group ready to vent at Astros for sign stealing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A group of Los Angeles Dodgers fans is making plans to vent its frustration at the Houston Astros about baseball's sign-stealing scandal.

Houston and the Dodgers don't play each other during the upcoming regular season, so Pantone 294 is snapping up tickets to the Los Angeles Angels' home opener against the Astros on April 3 in Anaheim, the Los Angeles Times reported. The group regularly organizes trips to support the Dodgers on the road.

“Spirits are great, man,” utilityman Kiké Hernández said Saturday about the fans. “Positive vibes.”

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner joined several of his teammates in expressing frustration at the Astros for stealing signs during the 2017 season, when Houston beat them in seven games in the World Series.

“It sucks for the fans as well. It sucks for a lot of people,” Turner said during the team's annual FanFest at Dodger Stadium.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers' Alex Verdugo, left, gets ready to have his picture taken with Desirae Cortez, right, along with her children Emma, second from left, and Julianna during Dodger Stadium FanFest Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. less Los Angeles Dodgers' Alex Verdugo, left, gets ready to have his picture taken with Desirae Cortez, right, along with her children Emma, second from left, and Julianna during Dodger Stadium FanFest Saturday, ... more Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Dodgers' fan group ready to vent at Astros for sign stealing 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports