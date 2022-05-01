Dodgers beat Tigers 6-3; Cabrera hits 503rd homer JILL PAINTER LOPEZ, Associated Press May 1, 2022 Updated: May 1, 2022 8 p.m.
1 of15 Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Phil Bickford, left, watches along with catcher Will Smith and home plate umpire Brian Knight during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor, left, scores on a double by Cody Bellinger as Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart takes a late throw during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, right, hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith watches during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Los Angeles Dodgers' Will Smith, right, hits an RBI single as Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, left, and catcher Tucker Barnhart watch during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario gestures as he heads to first after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel, left, and catcher Will Smith congratulate each other after the Dodgers defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-3 in a baseball game Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel gets set to pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera heads to second after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring on a fielding error on a hit by Gavin Lux during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walker Buehler pitched five scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Sunday, overcoming Miguel Cabrera's 503rd career home run and his first this season.
Cabrera hit a two-run homer off reliever Phil Bickford in the eighth inning to help the Tigers avoid the shutout. Cabrera, who got his 3,000th career hit last week, tied George Brett for 18th in major league history with 1,119 extra-base hits.
Written By
JILL PAINTER LOPEZ