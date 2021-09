3 1 of 3 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols went on the Los Angeles Dodgers' COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, when Cody Bellinger was activated from the IL after missing eight games with a broken left rib.

Pujols received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and “just didn't feel good,” manager Dave Roberts said. Roberts said Pujols will be re-evaluated Wednesday.