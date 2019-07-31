https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Dodgers-5-Rockies-1-14271309.php
Dodgers 5, Rockies 1
|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Pderson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Blckmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Beaty 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bllnger rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dahl cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Sager ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Desmond lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Will.Sm c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Y.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo cf
|4
|1
|4
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Negron 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|W.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryu p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Estevez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|White ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marquez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chrgois p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Jnsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|005—5
|Colorado
|000
|000
|001—1
E_McMahon (8). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 4. 2B_Verdugo (21), Dahl (28), Wolters (13). 3B_Story (5). HR_Will.Smith (5), Negron (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Ryu
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|P.Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J.Kelly W,5-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chargois
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|K.Jansen S,26-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|Marquez
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|McGee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Oberg
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|W.Davis L,1-5
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Estevez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Chargois pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.
T_3:05. A_42,025 (50,398).
