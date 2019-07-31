Dodgers 5, Rockies 1

Los Angeles Colorado ab r h bi ab r h bi Pderson lf 4 0 0 0 Blckmon rf 4 0 1 0 Muncy 3b 4 0 0 0 Story ss 4 1 1 0 Beaty 1b 5 0 0 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 1 Bllnger rf 3 1 0 0 Dahl cf 4 0 1 0 C.Sager ss 4 1 1 0 Desmond lf 3 0 0 0 Will.Sm c 4 1 1 3 Y.Alnso 1b 3 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 4 1 4 0 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 Negron 2b 4 1 2 2 W.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Ryu p 2 0 0 0 Estevez p 0 0 0 0 P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Hampson 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Trner ph 1 0 0 0 McMahon ph-2b 1 0 0 0 J.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Wolters c 3 0 1 0 White ph 0 0 0 0 Marquez p 2 0 0 0 Chrgois p 0 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0 K.Jnsen p 0 0 0 0 D.Mrphy 1b 1 0 1 0 Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 31 1 6 1

Los Angeles 000 000 005—5 Colorado 000 000 001—1

E_McMahon (8). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Colorado 4. 2B_Verdugo (21), Dahl (28), Wolters (13). 3B_Story (5). HR_Will.Smith (5), Negron (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Ryu 6 3 0 0 1 1 P.Baez 1 0 0 0 0 1 J.Kelly W,5-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 Chargois 0 2 1 1 0 0 K.Jansen S,26-30 1 0 0 0 0 0 Colorado Marquez 6 2 0 0 0 10 McGee 1 0 0 0 1 3 Oberg 1 2 0 0 1 1 W.Davis L,1-5 1-3 4 5 5 1 1 Estevez 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

Chargois pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.

T_3:05. A_42,025 (50,398).