Diaz has big hit, Rasmussen sharp as Rays beat Royals 7-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yandy Diaz hit a three-run double, Drew Rasmussen allowed one run over five innings and the Tampa Bay Rays returned from the All-Star break with a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

Diaz capped a four-run fourth inning with his bases-loaded bloop down the left-field line to give the Rays a 5-1 lead. He has driven in a run in five of the last eight games and tied a season high with his three RBIs.

Rasmussen (6-3) allowed an earned run and seven hits, walked one and struck out four.

Francisco Mejia went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe each had one.

Royals All-Star Andrew Benintendi had two hits and two RBIs. Hunter Dozier added an RBI, scoring Bobby Witt Jr. in the seventh.

In his first start in 11 days, Brad Keller (5-10) had one of his worst outings to date, tying a career worst with five walks and hitting a batter. He allowed four earned runs in four innings and struck out one.

Tampa Bay has won seven of its last eight games and leads the American League wild-card standings. It’s the first time they Rays have won a road series opener since May 6, breaking a nine-series streak.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: OF Harold Ramirez (right thumb fracture) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to July 18, and OF Roman Quinn was signed to a major league contract. RHP Cristofer Ogando was designated for assignment.

Royals: OF Edward Olivares was placed on the 10-day injured list and Nick Pratto was recalled from Triple-A. LHP Jake Brentz had successful left elbow UCL reconstruction surgery and is out for the rest of the 2022 season.

UP NEXT

The Rays send Luis Patino (0-1, 6.75 ERA) to the mound against Royals righty Brady Singer (4-3, 4.02 ERA) on Saturday.