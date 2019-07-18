Diamondbacks 19, Rangers 4

Arizona Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi J.Dyson lf-cf 5 1 3 1 Choo rf 4 0 0 0 I.Vrgas lf 2 1 2 0 DShelds cf 4 0 1 0 K.Marte cf 2 1 1 1 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Lcastro lf-cf 4 1 1 1 Guzman 1b 1 0 0 0 E.Escbr 2b 7 2 2 5 Pence dh 4 1 1 0 C.Wlker 1b 3 3 2 0 Mathis c 0 0 0 0 A.Jones rf 6 3 4 0 Da.Sntn lf 4 2 2 3 Lamb 3b 4 2 2 2 Frsythe 1b-ss 3 1 1 1 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 3 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Leyba ph-ss 1 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 1 0 K.Cron dh 5 1 1 4 Fdrwicz c-p 3 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 5 3 2 2 Totals 47 19 21 19 Totals 34 4 7 4

Arizona 752 003 101—19 Texas 030 001 000— 4

E_Da.Santana (6), Ray (2). LOB_Arizona 13, Texas 4. 2B_K.Marte (22), Locastro (5), A.Jones (18), Lamb 2 (5), Odor (17). HR_J.Dyson (6), E.Escobar 2 (21), K.Cron (5), C.Kelly (11), Da.Santana 2 (13), Forsythe (5). SF_Ahmed (9).

IP H R ER BB SO Arizona Ray W,8-6 6 6 4 4 1 7 Andriese 1 1 0 0 0 3 Godley 2 0 0 0 0 4 Texas Chavez L,3-5 2-3 5 7 7 1 0 Sampson 1 1-3 5 5 5 1 0 P.Valdez 2 3 2 2 1 2 Bird 1 2-3 3 3 3 3 3 Guerrieri 2 1-3 2 1 0 2 4 Federowicz 1 3 1 1 0 0

HBP_by Chavez (K.Marte), by Sampson (C.Walker), by P.Valdez (K.Cron). WP_Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Chris Segal; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:14. A_26,681 (49,115).