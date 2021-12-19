Devin Booker returns, NBA-leading Suns rout Hornets 137-106 JACK THOMPSON, Associated Press Dec. 19, 2021 Updated: Dec. 19, 2021 10:32 p.m.
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker had 16 points in his return to Phoenix's lineup and the NBA-leading Suns set a season-scoring high in a 137-106 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.
After missing seven games because of a hamstring injury, Booker played 26 minutes, and sat out the fourth quarter with Phoenix well ahead. The Suns improved to 24-5, moving a half-game ahead of Golden State.