Blue Jackets sign top NHL free-agent, "Johnny Hockey" JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writers July 13, 2022 Updated: July 13, 2022 9:13 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) carries the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Jan. 11, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Executives around the NHL expect plenty of movement before free agency opens Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Several top players including Gaudreau and Palat could still sign contracts prior to hitting the open market. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 FILE - Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) skates back to the bench after scoring on New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin during the second period of Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Saturday, May 28, 2022, in New York. New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced Wednesday, July 13, 2022, that the team has agreed to terms with forward Vincent Trocheck on a seven-year contract. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 FILE - Florida Panthers right wing Claude Giroux controls the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Detroit. Giroux has signed a $19.5 million, three-year contract with the Ottawa Senators, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, July 13, 2022, because the deal had not been announced. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 FILE - Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) kneels in front of the goal during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The goalie shuffle around the NHL continued when free agency opened Wednesday, July 13, 2022, with the Washington Capitals signing a Stanley Cup champion to stabilize the position and the Edmonton Oilers trying to do the same. The Capitals signed Darcy Kuemper to a $26.25 million, five-year contract fresh off him backstopping the Colorado Avalanche to their first title since 2001. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 FILE - San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns (88) plays against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, April 16, 2022. A person with knowledge of the deal says the Carolina Hurricanes acquired Burns from the San Jose Sharks, and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, because the deal had not been finalized. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 FILE - Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) waves to the crowd after being voted the first star after a shutout performance in a 5-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Monday, May 2, 2022 in Toronto. The Edmonton Oilers have agreed to terms with Jack Campbell, a person with knowledge of the move spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, July 13, 2022, because the deal had not been announced. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Frank Gunn/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 FILE - New Jersey Devils' Pavel Zacha is shown during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Newark, N.J., Friday, April 29, 2022. The New Jersey Devils swapped forwards with the Boston Bruins, trading winger Pavel Zacha for center Erik Haula in a trade completed less than an hour before the NHL’s free agency period opened on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Seth Wenig/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 FILE - Boston Bruins' Erik Haula (56) moves the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The New Jersey Devils swapped forwards with the Boston Bruins, trading winger Pavel Zacha for center Erik Haula in a trade completed less than an hour before the NHL’s free agency period opened on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Karl B DeBlaker/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 FILE - Carolina Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck (16) takes a shot on goal in the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the New York Rangers, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in New York. New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced Wednesday, July 13, 2022, that the team has agreed to terms with forward Vincent Trocheck on a seven-year contract. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
A hectic start to the NHL’s free-agency period Wednesday closed with the Columbus Blue Jackets landing the highest-profile player: "Johnny Hockey.”
Johnny Gaudreau cashed in on a career season by signing a $68.25 million, seven-year contract with Columbus in the Blue Jackets’ bid to return to prominence after losing their core of stars — including Artemi Panarin — in free agency two years ago.
Written By
JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO