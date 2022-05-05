Devils GM Fitzgerald looking for more from coach Lindy Ruff
TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
General manager Tom Fitzgerald hired Lindy Ruff two years ago to coach the New Jersey Devils because of his success developing young players in the NHL.
While there is no doubt that Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Yegor Sharangovich have taken their games to new heights, Fitzgerald has told Ruff that won't be good enough in the future.