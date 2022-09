Royals first. MJ Melendez lines out to shallow right field, Jonathan Schoop to Spencer Torkelson. Bobby Witt Jr. singles to shallow right field. Salvador Perez singles to shallow center field. Bobby Witt Jr. to third. Nick Pratto out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Kerry Carpenter. Salvador Perez out at second. Bobby Witt Jr. scores.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 1, Tigers 0.

Royals second. Michael A. Taylor walks. Michael Massey grounds out to second base, Javier Baez to Spencer Torkelson. Michael A. Taylor to second. Hunter Dozier grounds out to shallow infield, Tyler Alexander to Spencer Torkelson. Nate Eaton hit by pitch. Drew Waters doubles. Nate Eaton scores. Michael A. Taylor scores. MJ Melendez singles to shallow center field. Drew Waters to third. Bobby Witt Jr. lines out to shallow infield to Spencer Torkelson.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 3, Tigers 0.

Royals fourth. Michael Massey homers to right field. Hunter Dozier strikes out swinging. Nate Eaton flies out to shallow right field to Jonathan Schoop. Drew Waters grounds out to shortstop, Javier Baez to Spencer Torkelson.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 4, Tigers 0.