Detroit-Kansas City Runs

Royals fourth. Whit Merrifield lines out to center field to Akil Baddoo. Bobby Witt Jr. grounds out to second base, Jonathan Schoop to Spencer Torkelson. Salvador Perez singles to left field. Andrew Benintendi reaches on error. Salvador Perez to second. Fielding error by Harold Castro. Carlos Santana singles to right field. Andrew Benintendi to third. Salvador Perez scores. Hunter Dozier grounds out to third base, Jeimer Candelario to Spencer Torkelson.

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Royals 1, Tigers 0.

Tigers seventh. Jeimer Candelario strikes out swinging. Miguel Cabrera doubles to deep right field. Akil Baddoo flies out to shallow center field to Adalberto Mondesi. Spencer Torkelson homers to left field. Miguel Cabrera scores. Tucker Barnhart lines out to left field to Andrew Benintendi.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 2, Royals 1.

