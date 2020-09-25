Detroit-Kansas City Runs

Royals first. Whit Merrifield singles. Adalberto Mondesi singles. Whit Merrifield to third. Salvador Perez homers to left field. Adalberto Mondesi scores. Whit Merrifield scores. Maikel Franco singles to shallow center field. Hunter Dozier lines out to deep right field to Daz Cameron. Ryan O'Hearn lines out to Brandon Dixon. Alex Gordon grounds out to shallow infield, Michael Fulmer to Jeimer Candelario.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 3, Tigers 0.

Tigers third. Victor Reyes singles to shallow infield. Willi Castro homers to left field. Victor Reyes scores. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shallow infield, Adalberto Mondesi to Hunter Dozier. Jeimer Candelario strikes out on a foul tip. Niko Goodrum singles to center field. Brandon Dixon strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 3, Tigers 2.

Royals third. Adalberto Mondesi singles to shortstop. Salvador Perez singles to center field. Adalberto Mondesi to third. Maikel Franco out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Daz Cameron. Salvador Perez to second. Adalberto Mondesi scores. Hunter Dozier singles to left center field. Salvador Perez to third. Ryan O'Hearn lines out to shallow infield to Tyler Alexander. Hunter Dozier doubled off first.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 4, Tigers 2.

Tigers fifth. Willi Castro singles to shallow right field. Miguel Cabrera homers to center field. Willi Castro scores. Jorge Bonifacio walks. Niko Goodrum grounds out to shallow infield. Jorge Bonifacio out at second. Brandon Dixon walks. Austin Romine flies out to deep center field to Franchy Cordero.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 4, Royals 4.

Royals sixth. Maikel Franco homers to center field. Hunter Dozier walks. Jorge Soler pinch-hitting for Ryan O'Hearn. Jorge Soler doubles to deep right field. Hunter Dozier scores. Alex Gordon lines out to first base to Brandon Dixon. Franchy Cordero walks. Nicky Lopez walks. Franchy Cordero to second. Jorge Soler to third. Whit Merrifield lines out to shallow infield to Niko Goodrum. Adalberto Mondesi singles to shallow center field. Nicky Lopez to third. Franchy Cordero scores. Jorge Soler scores. Salvador Perez strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 8, Tigers 4.

Tigers eighth. Austin Romine singles to shallow right field. Isaac Paredes lines out to deep right center field to Nick Heath. Daz Cameron lines out to deep center field to Nick Heath. Victor Reyes singles to left center field. Austin Romine to second. Willi Castro singles to center field. Victor Reyes to third. Austin Romine scores. Miguel Cabrera singles to center field. Willi Castro to third. Victor Reyes scores. Harold Castro pinch-hitting for Jorge Bonifacio. Harold Castro singles to right field. Derek Hill to third. Willi Castro scores. Niko Goodrum strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 8, Tigers 7.