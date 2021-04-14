Detroit-Houston Runs

Tigers second. Renato Nunez hit by pitch. Jonathan Schoop walks. Renato Nunez to second. Akil Baddoo doubles to left field. Jonathan Schoop to third. Renato Nunez scores. Niko Goodrum grounds out to second base, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel. Jonathan Schoop scores. Harold Castro grounds out to shallow infield, Lance McCullers Jr. to Yuli Gurriel. Robbie Grossman singles to shallow infield. Akil Baddoo scores. Jeimer Candelario called out on strikes.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 3, Astros 0.

Tigers fourth. Jonathan Schoop singles to left center field. Akil Baddoo grounds out to shallow infield, Lance McCullers Jr. to Yuli Gurriel. Jonathan Schoop to second. Niko Goodrum walks. Harold Castro strikes out swinging. Robbie Grossman hit by pitch. Niko Goodrum to second. Jeimer Candelario singles to right field. Robbie Grossman to third. Niko Goodrum scores. Jonathan Schoop scores. Wilson Ramos singles to shallow right field. Jeimer Candelario to second. Robbie Grossman scores. JaCoby Jones walks. Wilson Ramos to second. Jeimer Candelario to third. Renato Nunez grounds out to shallow infield, Carlos Correa to Yuli Gurriel.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Tigers 6, Astros 0.

Astros fifth. Carlos Correa grounds out to shallow infield, Harold Castro to Jonathan Schoop. Abraham Toro walks. Ronnie Dawson reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Abraham Toro out at second. Jason Castro homers to center field. Ronnie Dawson scores. Myles Straw strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Tigers 6, Astros 2.

Astros sixth. Aledmys Diaz walks. Michael Brantley singles to center field. Aledmys Diaz to second. Yuli Gurriel singles to center field. Michael Brantley to second. Aledmys Diaz scores. Kyle Tucker flies out to left field to Robbie Grossman. Carlos Correa reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Yuli Gurriel out at second. Michael Brantley to third. Abraham Toro flies out to deep center field to JaCoby Jones.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 6, Astros 3.

Astros ninth. Ronnie Dawson walks. Jason Castro walks. Ronnie Dawson to second. Myles Straw singles to center field. Garrett Stubbs to second. Ronnie Dawson to third. Aledmys Diaz called out on strikes. Michael Brantley flies out to shallow left field to Robbie Grossman. Yuli Gurriel walks. Myles Straw to second. Garrett Stubbs to third. Ronnie Dawson scores. Kyle Tucker called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Tigers 6, Astros 4.