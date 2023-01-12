Detroit 4, Toronto 1

Toronto 0 1 0 \u2014 1 Detroit 1 1 2 \u2014 4 First Period_1, Detroit, Raymond 12 (Larkin), 8:48. Second Period_2, Detroit, Fabbri 3 (Kubalik, Berggren), 3:49 (pp). 3, Toronto, Sandin 3 (Tavares, Liljegren), 6:18. Third Period_4, Detroit, Chiarot 3 (Larkin), 18:07 (en). 5, Detroit, Seider 3 (Walman, Raymond), 19:40 (pp). Shots on Goal_Toronto 8-8-16_32. Detroit 9-6-8_23. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 3; Detroit 2 of 5. Goalies_Toronto, Samsonov 12-4-1 (22 shots-19 saves). Detroit, Husso 14-8-5 (33-32). A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:24. Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Furman South. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Joseph Mahon.