Skip to main content
Sports

Detroit 3, Houston 1

Houston Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 1 6 1 Totals 22 3 6 3
Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0 Grossman rf 3 0 0 0
Brantley dh 4 0 1 0 Schoop 1b 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 3 1 2 0 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 2 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 2 0
Correa ss 3 0 1 1 Baddoo pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 Cameron cf 3 1 0 0
García 3b 3 0 0 0 Haase lf 3 0 1 0
McCormick cf 3 0 1 0 Paredes 2b 1 1 1 1
J.Castro c 3 0 0 0 Rogers c 1 0 0 0
Short ss 2 1 2 2
Houston 001 000 0 1
Detroit 010 020 x 3

LOB_Houston 7, Detroit 3. 2B_Short (1). HR_Short (1). SB_Haase (1). SF_Paredes (2). S_Rogers (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez L,4-1 6 6 3 3 0 6
Detroit
Mize W,5-4 6 6 1 1 2 5
Cisnero S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:06. A_12,422 (41,083).

More for you