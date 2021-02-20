Detroit 2, Florida 1

Florida 1 0 0 — 1 Detroit 0 2 0 — 2 First Period_1, Florida, Wennberg 5 (Duclair, Vatrano), 14:43 (pp). Second Period_2, Detroit, Nemeth 1 (Djoos, Glendening), 10:09. 3, Detroit, Brome 1 (Larkin), 17:27. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Florida 9-14-16_39. Detroit 5-13-9_27. Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Detroit 0 of 2. Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 5-2-1 (27 shots-25 saves). Detroit, Bernier 4-2-0 (39-38). A_0 (20,000). T_2:28. Referees_TJ Luxmore, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Ryan Galloway. More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn crushes Xavier behind Christyn Williams' 22...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn falls to Villanova in Big East showdownBy David Borges