Desmond Ridder, No. 7 Cincinnati beat No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13 RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Football Writer Oct. 2, 2021
1 of12 Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) tries to leap over Notre Dame's Clarence Lewis (6) and Houston Griffith (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder runs from Notre Dame's JD Bertrand (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Cincinnati's Deshawn Pace( 20) makes an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Notre Dame's Chris Tyree (25) and Cincinnati's Bryan Cook (6) dive for a fumble by Tyree during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati recovered the fumble. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Cincinnati's Alec Pierce (12) is tackled by Notre Dame's TaRiq Bracy (28) and Cam Hart (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell watches a replay during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Notre Dame's Kyren Williams (23) is tackled by Cincinnati's Curtis Brooks (92) and Joel Dublanko (41) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and ran for score late in the fourth quarter as No. 7 Cincinnati capitalized on its big opportunity and beat No. 9 Notre Dame 24-13 Saturday in a game the Bearcats hope can be the centerpiece of College Football Playoff resume.
Cincinnati (4-0) wanted to use its first Top 10, regular-season matchup as a statement game, heading into its American Athletic Conference schedule. No team from outside the Power Five conferences has ever reached the playoff. Never even came close.