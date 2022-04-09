Denver beats Minnesota St 5-1, claims 9th NCAA hockey title JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer April 9, 2022 Updated: April 9, 2022 11:11 p.m.
1 of11 Denver players celebrate after defeating Minnesota State in the NCAA men's Frozen Four championship college hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Denver's Massimo Rizzo (13) celebrates his goal with teammates as Minnesota State's Julian Napravnik (15) skates away during the third period of the NCAA men's Frozen Four championship college hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Denver's Ryan Barrow (18) celebrates his goal against Minnesota State during the third period of the NCAA men's Frozen Four championship college hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Denver's Shai Buium (26) and teammates celebrate a goal by Ryan Barrow against Minnesota State's Dryden McKay (29) during the third period of the NCAA men's Frozen Four championship college hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Denver's Ryan Barrow (18) sets up to score on Minnesota State's Dryden McKay (29) during the third period of the NCAA men's Frozen Four championship college hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Denver's Cameron Wright, right, and Minnesota State's Connor Gregga (20) compete for the puck during the second period of the NCAA men's Frozen Four championship college hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Denver's Cameron Wright (16) and Minnesota State's Cade Borchardt (28) compete for the puck during the second period of the NCAA men's Frozen Four championship college hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Boston. Michael Dwyer/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BOSTON (AP) — Ryan Barrow and Mike Benning scored less than three minutes apart to give Denver the lead and the Pioneers awakened with five goals in the third period to rally past Minnesota State 5-1 on Saturday night for their record-tying ninth college hockey title.
Two nights after eliminating Michigan in the Frozen Four semifinal, Denver joined the Wolverines as the only schools with nine championships. Magnus Chrona stopped 27 shots for the Pioneers (31-9-1), who won it all for the first time since 2017.