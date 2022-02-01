Denver Broncos announce they are officially on the market ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer Feb. 1, 2022 Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 4:11 p.m.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are looking for a new owner in what’s expected to be the most expensive team sale in U.S. sports history.
The Pat D. Bowlen Trust announced Tuesday it's in the “beginning of a sale process” for a franchise that's valued at $4 billion and is expected to draw heavy bidding that could push the sale price well beyond that figure.
ARNIE STAPLETON