Denver 126, San Antonio 101

Johnson 8-14 5-6 25, Sochan 2-2 0-0 5, Poeltl 7-12 0-2 14, Branham 2-7 0-0 4, Jones 2-7 0-0 4, Bates-Diop 3-5 2-2 8, McDermott 0-3 1-3 1, Roby 3-7 1-3 7, Vassell 7-12 2-3 20, Dieng 2-3 0-0 5, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 39-80 11-19 101.
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball