Denver 126, L.A. Clippers 115

Gordon 5-10 2-2 12, Porter Jr. 4-6 1-1 12, Jokic 0-2 2-2 2, B.Brown 3-4 3-3 9, Caldwell-Pope 4-8 4-4 14, Cancar 4-8 2-2 11, Golden 0-0 0-0 0, Nnaji 5-6 3-6 13, Braun 5-11 2-4 12, Randle 0-1 2-2 2, Reed 4-8 0-0 10, Smith 7-11 1-2 15, Watson 3-9 0-0 7, White 3-3 0-0 7. Totals 47-87 22-28 126.
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
- A Darien running record, football explosion and volleyball
- Wave by the numbers: Darien XC runs wild in two states
- Darien football shuts out Bridgeport Central for first victory
- Darien’s boys’ 4x400 relay takes fourth at National meet
- Darien boys volleyball scores FCIAC three-peat
- Brian Minicus earns Patriot League honors with Colgate lax
- No. 1 Darien girls lacrosse tops No. 3 Wilton, remains unbeaten
- Wave by the numbers
- Harlem Wizards basketball team coming back to Darien