Denver 117, Utah 107
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ingles
|32:55
|5-8
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|13
|O'Neale
|36:57
|4-6
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|5
|10
|Gobert
|42:47
|4-9
|3-4
|1-12
|2
|2
|11
|Conley
|34:31
|5-12
|5-6
|1-4
|5
|4
|17
|Mitchell
|38:02
|11-23
|4-5
|0-2
|5
|2
|30
|Clarkson
|26:01
|6-14
|1-1
|0-3
|2
|3
|17
|Niang
|18:24
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|7
|Morgan
|5:14
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|Bradley
|5:09
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|39-78
|13-16
|4-35
|23
|20
|107
Percentages: FG .500, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (Clarkson 4-7, Mitchell 4-8, Ingles 3-6, O'Neale 2-4, Conley 2-6, Niang 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Bradley, Conley, Gobert).
Turnovers: 15 (Mitchell 4, O'Neale 4, Gobert 3, Bradley 2, Conley 2).
Steals: 7 (O'Neale 3, Ingles 2, Conley, Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DENVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grant
|40:19
|4-12
|4-4
|0-6
|1
|2
|13
|Millsap
|19:10
|1-4
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|3
|4
|Jokic
|42:51
|12-19
|0-0
|0-6
|4
|4
|31
|Morris
|18:11
|1-5
|2-2
|1-4
|3
|1
|4
|Murray
|41:22
|17-26
|4-4
|3-8
|8
|3
|42
|Porter Jr.
|33:55
|5-11
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|2
|15
|Dozier
|19:55
|1-1
|1-2
|0-4
|3
|2
|3
|Craig
|19:08
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Plumlee
|5:09
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|43-85
|15-16
|5-38
|22
|18
|117
Percentages: FG .506, FT .938.
3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Jokic 7-11, Murray 4-8, Porter Jr. 3-7, Craig 1-3, Grant 1-3, Millsap 0-1, Morris 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Craig, Dozier, Jokic, Plumlee, Porter Jr.).
Turnovers: 9 (Grant 2, Jokic 2, Porter Jr. 2, Millsap, Morris, Plumlee).
Steals: 4 (Craig, Grant, Murray, Porter Jr.).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Utah
|32
|31
|23
|21
|—
|107
|Denver
|33
|21
|28
|35
|—
|117
T_2:25.
