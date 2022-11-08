Denver 115, San Antonio 109

Gordon 3-5 3-5 9, Porter Jr. 9-16 2-2 24, Jokic 11-20 4-5 26, Caldwell-Pope 5-8 0-0 11, Murray 9-17 1-3 19, Green 3-5 0-1 6, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Jordan 1-2 2-2 4, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Hyland 5-10 1-2 14. Totals 47-88 13-20 115.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1