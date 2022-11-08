Skip to main content
Denver 115, San Antonio 109

Gordon 3-5 3-5 9, Porter Jr. 9-16 2-2 24, Jokic 11-20 4-5 26, Caldwell-Pope 5-8 0-0 11, Murray 9-17 1-3 19, Green 3-5 0-1 6, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Jordan 1-2 2-2 4, Braun 0-0 0-0 0, Hyland 5-10 1-2 14. Totals 47-88 13-20 115.

SAN ANTONIO (109)

Johnson 12-20 1-2 30, Sochan 1-4 0-0 2, Poeltl 2-3 0-2 4, Jones 9-13 1-1 20, Vassell 6-17 2-3 17, Bates-Diop 1-4 0-0 2, McDermott 3-7 2-3 9, Roby 0-0 0-0 0, Bassey 1-3 1-2 3, Richardson 8-11 4-5 22. Totals 43-82 11-18 109.

Denver 28 37 29 21 115
San Antonio 28 34 27 20 109

3-Point Goals_Denver 8-24 (Porter Jr. 4-8, Hyland 3-5, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Brown 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Jokic 0-1, Green 0-2, Murray 0-3), San Antonio 12-33 (Johnson 5-11, Vassell 3-8, Richardson 2-5, Jones 1-2, McDermott 1-4, Bates-Diop 0-1, Sochan 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Denver 40 (Jokic, Jordan 8), San Antonio 38 (Bassey 8). Assists_Denver 33 (Jokic 10), San Antonio 31 (Jones, Poeltl 9). Total Fouls_Denver 14, San Antonio 17. A_11,574 (18,581)

