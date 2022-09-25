SF_Aiyuk 3 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 7:56. Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 3:11. Key Plays: Garoppolo 20 pass to Aiyuk; J.Wilson 37 run. San Francisco 7, Denver 0.

Second Quarter

Den_FG McManus 55, 11:56. Drive: 8 plays, 57 yards, 3:11. Key Plays: R.Wilson 34 pass to Sutton; R.Wilson 16 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-6; R.Wilson 2 run on 3rd-and-9. San Francisco 7, Denver 3.

Third Quarter

Den_safety, 9:53. Drive: 2 plays, -2 yards, 00:38. San Francisco 7, Denver 5.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 51, 14:10. Drive: 4 plays, 8 yards, 1:19. Key Play: Garoppolo 8 pass to J.Wilson on 3rd-and-10. San Francisco 10, Denver 5.

Den_Gordon 1 run (pass failed), 4:10. Drive: 12 plays, 80 yards, 6:04. Key Plays: Gordon 4 run on 3rd-and-1; R.Wilson 27 pass to Hinton on 3rd-and-10; R.Wilson 12 run on 3rd-and-6; R.Wilson 19 pass to Sutton. Denver 11, San Francisco 10.

___

SF Den FIRST DOWNS 13 14 Rushing 3 5 Passing 9 8 Penalty 1 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 1-10 6-19 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 267 261 Total Plays 52 70 Avg Gain 5.1 3.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 88 101 Rushes 19 33 Avg per rush 4.632 3.061 NET YARDS PASSING 179 160 Sacked-Yds lost 4-32 4-24 Gross-Yds passing 211 184 Completed-Att. 18-29 20-33 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 5.424 4.324 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-3-3 3-2-1 PUNTS-Avg. 7-51.714 10-47.6 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 63 24 Punt Returns 5-40 1-9 Kickoff Returns 2-23 1-14 Interceptions 0-0 1-1 PENALTIES-Yds 7-40 5-30 FUMBLES-Lost 3-2 2-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 25:31 34:29

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_San Francisco, Wilson 12-75, Mason 1-7, Samuel 5-6, Garoppolo 1-0. Denver, J.Williams 15-58, Gordon 12-26, Wilson 6-17.

PASSING_San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-29-1-211. Denver, Wilson 20-33-0-184.

RECEIVING_San Francisco, Samuel 5-73, Kittle 4-28, Aiyuk 3-39, Wilson 3-31, Juszczyk 1-24, McCloud 1-11, Jennings 1-5. Denver, Sutton 8-97, Gordon 5-29, J.Williams 3-2, Jeudy 2-17, Hinton 1-27, Okwuegbunam 1-12.

PUNT RETURNS_San Francisco, McCloud 5-40. Denver, Washington 1-9.

KICKOFF RETURNS_San Francisco, McCloud 2-23. Denver, Washington 1-14.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_San Francisco, Greenlaw 5-5-0, Moseley 5-3-0, Warner 4-3-0, Gipson 4-1-0, C.Ward 3-4-0, Lenoir 3-2-0, Hufanga 3-1-0, Al-Shaair 2-3-0, Flannigan-Fowles 2-0-0, Womack 2-0-0, Ridgeway 1-3-0, Bosa 1-2-1, Givens 1-2-1, Omenihu 1-2-0, Hyder 1-0-1, Jackson 1-0-1, Kinlaw 1-0-0, Samuel 1-0-0, Spence 1-0-0, Wilson 1-0-0, Ebukam 0-2-0, T.Moore 0-1-0. Denver, Jewell 5-4-1, Purcell 5-0-1, D.Williams 3-1-0, Gregory 3-0-1, Jackson 2-4-0, K.Williams 2-3-0, Sterns 2-2-0, Darby 2-1-0, Locke 2-1-0, Griffith 1-2-0, Chubb 1-1-1, Bonitto 1-0-0, Surtain 1-0-0, Dr.Jones 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_San Francisco, None. Denver, Griffith 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, McManus 53.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Anthony Flemming, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.