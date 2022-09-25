DeVonta for the victory: Smith stars as Eagles stay unbeaten STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer Sep. 25, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of17 Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a touchdown catch against the Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) and safety Bobby McCain (20) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrating their touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scoring a touchdown against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrating his touchdown with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looses the ball as he gets hit by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looses the ball as he gets hit by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) and defensive end Brandon Graham (55) during the first half of NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates his touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is taken down by members of the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — DeVonta Smith caught eight passes from Jalen Hurts for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, Carson Wentz flopped in his first game against the team that drafted him and the Philadelphia Eagles routed the Washington Commanders 24-8 Sunday to remain unbeaten.
Smith made acrobatic catches along the sideline and to the edge of the end zone for respective gains of 45 and 44 yards, and hauled in a TD pass on fourth down to end the first half with no time left on the clock. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama surpassed his previous professional high for yards receiving before halftime.