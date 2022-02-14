DeRozan scores 40 as Bulls rally past Spurs 120-109 JAY COHEN, AP Sports Writer Feb. 14, 2022 Updated: Feb. 14, 2022 11:19 p.m.
1 of8 Chicago Bulls' Coby White, left, shoots over San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Chicago Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu, right, scores past San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 San Antonio Spurs's Lonnie Walker IV goes up for a breakaway dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 San Antonio Spurs' Doug McDermott (17) shoots over Chicago Bulls' Tony Bradley during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, left, talks with forward Keldon Johnson (3) and Doug McDermott during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 19 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, and the Chicago Bulls beat the San Antonio Spurs 120-109 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.
It was DeRozan’s seventh consecutive game with at least 30 points, extending his career high. The All-Star is the first player with such a streak for the Bulls since Michael Jordan during the 1996-97 season.