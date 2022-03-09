DeRozan has big 4th quarter, helps Bulls snap losing streak DAVE HOGG, Associated Press March 9, 2022 Updated: March 9, 2022 11:20 p.m.
1 of9 Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives as Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee (38) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) reach for the loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan gestures on the sideline during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives as Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk (13) is defended by Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, left, and guard Coby White during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DETROIT (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 16 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 114-108 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.
“There's no doubt he is playing the best basketball of his career,” said Pistons coach Dwane Casey, who coached DeRozan for eight years in Toronto. “He doesn't have the analytics on his side, because he uses the mid-range jumper, but he gets to the line. We gifted him 13 free throws tonight, and he beat us.”