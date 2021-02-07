DeBrincat scores twice for Blackhawks in 2-1 OT win at Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored both Chicago goals, including the winner 2:56 into overtime, and the Blackhawks won 2-1 on Sunday to hand the Dallas Stars their first home loss this season.
DeBrincat has four goals and two assists in three games since his return after missing four games because of COVID-19 protocols. He initially passed to Patrick Kane, and got it back to poke into the net past rookie goaltender Jake Oettinger. Kane also assisted on DeBrincat's power-play goal in the second period.