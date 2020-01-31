DeBerry leads Purdue Fort Wayne's 3 parade over N. Dakota

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Marcus DeBerry had a career-high 23 points and Purdue Fort Wayne beat North Dakota 72-68 on Thursday night.

DeBerry made 7 of 8 3-pointers. He's the first Mastodon to make seven in a game since Mo Evans did it against Division III-member Olivet on Jan. 9, 2017. The Mastodons were 15 of 29 from distance.

Matt Holba scored 14 for Purdue Fort Wayne (10-13, 3-5 Summit League), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Dylan Carl added 10 points.

Carl's jumper with 11:50 before halftime broke a 9-9 tie, started a 13-3 run and the Mastodons never trailed again.

Marlon Stewart had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (10-13, 4-5). De'Sean Allen-Eikens added 19 points and Filip Rebraca 11.

The two teams split their season series.

