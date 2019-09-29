De Minaur wins Zhuhai final, Carreno Busta is Chengdu champ

ZHUHAI, China (AP) — Alex de Minaur beat France's Adrian Mannarino 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the final of the Zhuhai Championships on Sunday to claim his third title of the year.

The seventh-seeded Australian converted only one of his 13 break point chances, but it came at the perfect time in the last game of the second set to seal victory.

De Minaur is now three for three in finals appearances this year, including titles in Atlanta and Sydney.

Mannarino falls to 1-7 in career finals.

In the final of the Chengdu Open, Pablo Carreno Busta beat Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

The Spaniard faced 31 aces from the 22-year-old Bublik before capturing his fourth career title, and his first in more than two years.

"I just tried to continue working hard because I know when you work and do as much as possible, normally you have the prize," Carreno Busta said. "Now I am here with the trophy (after) winning my fourth ATP Tour title and for me it is the reason to continue fighting and playing this sport."

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports