MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 25 points, Harry Giles added 16 and the Sacramento Kings gained a step on the final Western Conference playoff spot with a 104-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

The Kings moved within three games of Memphis, handing the Grizzlies their fifth straight loss. Meanwhile, New Orleans, which beat Cleveland on Friday night, is within two games of Memphis for eighth place in the West.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis with a season-high 32 points. Ja Morant had 20 points and 11 assists, and Jonas Valanciunas 13 points and a career-high 25 rebounds.

The Kings led by as many as 10 early in the fourth quarter. And despite a furious Memphis rally down the stretch, Sacramento held on for its fourth win in the last five since the All-Star break.

Memphis trailed by nine – 100-91 -- on a 3-pointer from Fox with 2:47 remaining. Memphis would craft a 10-2 run capped by a three-point play from Morant with 10.2 seconds left and a 102-101 Sacramento lead.

Buddy Hield, who had 14 points, converted a pair of free throw with 4.4 left and a 3-point attempt from Tyus Jones as time ran out bounced off the rim.

Sacramento erased an early Memphis lead relying in 3-point shooting after Hield and Kent Bazemore entered the game in the first half. That allowed the Kings to hold a 50-47 lead at halftime. Hield had 10 points for Sacramento while Brooks led Memphis with 18 points.

TIP-INS

Kings: Wrapped up a four-game trip. ... Fox was a game-time decision with lower abdominal tightness. ... Bazemore would finish with 13 points. … Nemanja Bjelica also had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Grizzlies: Signed F Jarrod Uthoff to a 10-day contract on Thursday. Uthoff was with the Memphis Hustle of the G League. He did not play Friday. … Brooks’ previous high this season was 31 twice, the last time on Jan. 20 against the Pelicans. … Valanciunas previous career high in rebounds was 24 against Orlando last season.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Detroit on Sunday.

Grizzlies: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

