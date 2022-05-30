Daza's double keys rally, Rockies beat Marlins 7-1

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

DENVER (AP) — Pinch-hitter Yonathan Daza doubled to drive in three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, helping the Colorado Rockies rally past the Miami Marlins 7-1 on Monday.

The game also included the longest home run of the season in the MLB, a 496-foot shot in the second inning from Miami's Jesús Sánchez. It reached the third deck concourse at Coors Field.

Daza finished with four RBIs after adding a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth. Garrett Hampson had a two-run triple and Brendan Rodgers singled in the bottom of the eighth inning to extend his career-long hitting streak to 17 games. He also has reached base safely in 26 straight games.

Colorado starter Ryan Feltner (1-1) got his first big-league win, going seven innings and allowing four hits — including Sánchez’s towering drive — while striking out six and walking one.

Miami starter Pablo López kept the Rockies in check through six scoreless innings, and Cole Sulser (0-2) came on in relief to start the seventh.

Rodgers drew a leadoff walk, then Sam Hilliard and Hampson singled to load the bases. Daza, batting for Brian Serven, lined a double into the left-field corner, clearing the bases and giving Colorado a 3-1 lead.

Steven Okert relieved Sulser and Charlie Blackmon added an RBI single to cap the Rockies four-run seventh.

Colorado added three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning on Hampson’s two-run triple and a sacrifice fly by Daza.

NEAR MISS

The Rockies just missed scoring in the sixth inning on a towering drive by C.J. Cron that the wind pushed slightly into foul territory as it sailed above the foul pole. The call was confirmed by replay review.

RIGHT AT HOME

The Rockies are 15-11 at Coors Field, but 7-15 on the road.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 3B Joey Wendle left the game in the top of the fourth inning after sliding safely into second base and experiencing right hamstring discomfort. He was replaced by pinch-runner Willians Astudillo.

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant, in the midst of a second stay on the injured list due to a lower back strain, has resumed most baseball activities without restriction, though he has yet to fully swing the bat. “The other aspects of his game presently are fine, throwing, running,” Rockies manager Bud Black said before the game. “Swinging the bat, he’s limited. He was not in a place where he felt he was going to be productive.” Black said there is no timetable for Bryant’s return. … LHP Kyle Freeland is expected to make his next start Saturday as scheduled after leaving his previous start with a foot injury in the sixth inning. An MRI showed no structural damage. … RHP Antonio Senzatela (lower back strain) is expected to be reinstated from the injured list Wednesday and start the series finale against the Marlins.

UP NEXT

Rockies RHP German Marquez (1-5, 6.30 ERA) is set to start Tuesday night against the Marlins, who have not yet announced their starter for the game.

