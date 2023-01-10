Dayton 82, Fordham 58

Amzil 2-6 3-5 8, Camara 6-9 2-3 15, Holmes 12-15 8-10 32, Blakney 1-1 2-2 4, Sharavjamts 1-6 2-2 4, Brea 4-4 0-0 12, Nwokeji 3-4 1-1 7, Uhl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-45 18-23 82.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies