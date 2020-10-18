Day withdraws from final round of CJ Cup with neck injury

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Jason Day withdrew on the second hole of the final round Sunday at the CJ Cup with a neck injury.

Day was in the penultimate group at Shadow Creek after a 66 left him in the group five shots out of the lead. The former world No. 1 was trying to end more than two years without a victory.

The PGA Tour did not offer details on his injury. Day took a triple bogey on the opening hole when he pulled his approach from the right rough into the water. He pulled his next full shot on the par-4 second hole and withdrew after hitting his second shot.

He was playing with Xander Schauffele and Jason Kokrak.

Day has a history of nagging injuries in the back and neck area. This is the third time in the last six years he has withdrawn on the weekend. He is in the field for the Zozo Championship next week in California.