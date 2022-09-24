Davis hits go-ahead double in 9th, Giants beat D-backs 6-5

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

PHOENIX (AP) — J.D. Davis had the go-ahead RBI double in the ninth, Shelby Miller pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in his season debut and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 on Friday night.

The Giants rallied with two outs in the ninth off reliever Caleb Smith (1-3), who gave up the unearned run. Mike Yastrzemski started with a line-drive single and Evan Longoria reached on a fielder's choice after Arizona third baseman Sergio Alcantara made a bad throw to second that bounced and ended up in the outfield.

Davis followed with a double down the left field line, scoring Yastrzemski. Camilo Doval worked the ninth for his 25th save in 28 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks fell to 70-82, which guarantees a losing season for the third straight year.

The D-backs nearly broke the 5-all tie in the eighth. Ketel Marte hit a two-out double and Daulton Varsho followed with what looked like another extra-base hit, but LaMonte Wade Jr. made a difficult catch in deep right while sprinting back towards the wall.

The Giants built an early 2-0 lead after solo homers from Brandon Crawford and Austin Wynns. The D-backs bounced back in the third when Stone Garrett's two-run homer just cleared the left-center wall.

San Francisco pushed ahead again on David Villar's two-run homer and Evan Longoria's RBI single for a 5-2 lead. The D-backs rallied for three runs in the fifth on Emmanuel Rivera's two-run double and Jordan Luplow's RBI single.

San Francisco left hander Carlos Rodón gave up four runs on four hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out seven.

Rodón's been a bright spot in San Francisco's disappointing season with a 13-8 record and 2.98 ERA, but he failed to throw at least five innings for just the second time since the All-Star break. Alex Young (1-1) got the win in relief.

D-backs left-hander Tommy Henry gave up five runs over 4 2/3 innings in his first start since being recalled from Triple-A.

700 ON THE BIG SCREEN

In between innings, the D-backs showed a replay of Cardinals star Albert Pujols hitting his 700th career homer against the Dodgers. The crowd of more than 25,000 responded with arguably its biggest cheer of the night.

MILLER IN '22

Miller was very good in his 2022 debut, giving up four hits and striking out seven.

The 31-year-old Miller was once a coveted prospect and won 15 games for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013. He's hasn't achieved the same success since that point, though, and spent most of this season in Triple-A.

Miller has a not-so-great spot in D-backs lore: He was acquired in a trade that sent Dansby Swanson and Ender Inciarte back to the Braves. Miller spent three mostly ineffective seasons in Arizona.

Miller is the 64th player the Giants have used this season, which ties a franchise record set in 2019.

HEAT

Doval threw a fastball 104 mph during the ninth. It was a ball.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Placed OF Jake McCarthy on the bereavement list. Optioned LHP Tyler Holton to Triple-A Reno. Called up Henry and OF/INF Pavin Smith.

UP NEXT

The teams continue their series on Saturday night. The D-backs will send RHP Merrill Kelly (12-7, 3.15 ERA) to the mound. The Giants will counter with RHP Alex Cobb (6-6, 3.48).

