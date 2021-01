LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Cam Davis scored four of his 18 points in the final five seconds 18 points as Navy edged past Bucknell 63-60 on Sunday night. John Carter Jr. added 10 points and six rebounds for the Midshipmen.

Davis nailed a pull-up jumper from the foul line to give Navy a 61-60 lead with five seconds left. Bucknell's desperation heave fell short and went out of bounds and the Bison sent Davis to the foul line where he made both attempts with less than a second left.