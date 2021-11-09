Davis, Anthony lead Lakers in OT to defeat Hornets 126-123 JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 2:51 a.m.
1 of12 Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels (6) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts after a point during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Jordan dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Jordan dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts after a foul call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 The Charlotte Hornets react after forward Miles Bridges (0) scored a three pointer to tie the game during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Rapper Bad Bunny, left, greets Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) disputes a call, causing a delay of game penalty during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even on a Los Angeles Lakers squad teaming with established veterans, Anthony Davis has had to take on more of a leadership role with LeBron James sidelined.
On Monday night, Davis showed his mettle and then some despite dealing with some ailments of his own. The All-Star forward had 32 points and 12 rebounds as the Lakers beat the Charlotte Hornets 126-123 in overtime.