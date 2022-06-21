Darvish deals, Machado-less Padres beat Diamondbacks 4-1

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings and Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham homered to lead the San Diego Padres to a 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Kim Ha-seong hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the second for the Padres, who were without All-Star slugger Manny Machado. He sprained his left ankle Sunday in a loss at Colorado. Acting manager Ryan Flaherty said the Padres are optimistic Machado can avoid the injured list.

Darvish (7-3) struggled through a 33-pitch first inning but got out of a bases-loaded jam after allowing just one run and then settled down to win his third straight start. He held the Diamondbacks to one run and four hits, struck out five and walked two.

Darvish allowed the first two batters to reach and then gave up Christian Walker's one-out sacrifice fly. He loaded the bases on a walk and a hit batter before striking out Buddy Kennedy to end the threat.

Taylor Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his 21st save.

Zach Davies (2-4), who pitched for the Padres in 2020, lost his third straight decision over seven starts after allowing four runs and four hits in six innings. He hasn't won since May 13, against the Chicago Cubs.

Cronenworth continued his hot June by homering to right field with two outs in the first to tie the game at 1. It was his seventh and extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Kim singled with two outs in the second to give the Padres a 3-1 lead, and Grisham homered to center leading off the fifth, his sixth of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LF David Peralta was scratched with lower back tightness and replaced by Jordan Luplow.

Padres: Bench coach Ryan Christenson was cleared from COVID protocols just before first pitch. Manager Bob Melvin remained in the protocols.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gellen (4-2, 2.91) and Padres LHP Sean Manaea (3-3, 3.95) are scheduled to start Tuesday night in the middle game of the series.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports