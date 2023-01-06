Dartmouth 81, Yale 77

Adelekun 5-8 3-6 13, Krystkowiak 1-3 0-0 2, Neskovic 7-10 6-7 24, Cornish 6-14 5-6 18, Johnson 3-7 2-3 9, Robinson 3-7 1-2 9, Mitchell-Day 1-5 0-0 2, Munro 1-3 0-2 2, McRae 0-1 2-4 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Myrthil 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 19-30 81.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies