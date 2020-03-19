Darien youth field hockey program launches

Members of the Darien community have announced the formation of Darien Junior Field Hockey (DJFH), a new youth field hockey program which will begin in the fall.

Registration begins today at www.DJFH.org.

The new program will be developed and directed by former Darien High School freshman coach Wynne Lennon.

With the help of many qualified coaches and local volunteers, DJFH will design and execute a curriculum focused on age-appropriate skill development while fostering a culture of positivity, inclusivity, encouragement and camaraderie to promote an overall love of the game.

“I am thrilled to serve as DJFH’s program director and introduce this new program to young athletes in our community,” said Lennon. “My motto has always been ‘If you’re not having fun, then why do it?’ I am eager to bring this philosophy, along with my passion for the game, to Darien’s youth.”

DJFH will also be supported by Blue Wave varsity coach Mo Minicus, and junior varsity coach Kari Johns. Together with Lennon, the three coaches bring more than four decades of collegiate and high school field hockey experience to the DJFH.

The DJFH welcomes athletes entering grades 1-8. To register, visit DJFH.org.