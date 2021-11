Get ready for Darien vs. Greenwich volleyball, round three.

The Blue Wave and Cardinals set up a rematch in the Class LL semifinals with 3-0 shutouts in Saturday’s quarterfinals. No. 3 Darien defeated No. 11 Newtown, and No. 2 Greenwich defeated No. 10 Wilton.

Darien (21-2) and Greenwich (24-1) will clash in the semis at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Fairfield-Warde.

The other semifinal features No. 12 Ludlowe (18-6) vs. No. 1 Cheshire (24-0) and will be played at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Pomperaug in Southbury.

All four volleyball finals will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, at East Haven High.

The Wave and Cardinals have met twice so far this season and Greenwich has won each time, 3-1, including in the FCIAC final on Nov. 6.

In its 23 matches, Darien has 20 shutouts and has dropped just seven sets, with six of those coming against Greenwich.

Greenwich has played 25 matches and has 21 shutouts. The Cardinals have also dropped seven sets, with three coming in their only loss, a 3-0 shutout in Wilton in the final week of the regular season.

The Wave has handled its first two Class LL opponents after a first-round bye.

In the second round on Thursday, Darien swept No. 14 Ridgefield 25-19, 25-23, 25-17.

Junior Jillian Roche led the offense with 13 kills to go along with 10 digs and a pair of aces.

Junior Leilani Gillespie and sophomore Ellie Moore each had 12 kills, and sophomore setter Aubrey Moore had 34 assists, 13 digs and four aces.

In the quarterfinals, Darien topped Newtown for the second time this season, winning 25-11, 25-18, 25-21.

Gillespie had nine kills, four digs, three aces and three digs; Roche had six kills, three aces, and nine digs; Ellie Moore had five kills and six digs; Aubrey Moore had 23 assists, four aces and seven digs; and Katelyn Erdlen had five kills.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports