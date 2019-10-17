Darien volleyball hands Ludlowe its first loss of the season

The first three times the Darien volleyball team had been involved in five-set matches this season, it came away on the short end of the score.

The fourth time was the charm for Blue Wave.

After having a 2-0 lead evaporate, Darien pulled out a tight final set and handed Ludlowe its first loss of the season 3-2, Tuesday afternoon at DHS. It was easily the Wave’s biggest victory of the season so far, as they improved to 7-4 overall and 7-3 in the FCIAC, while the Falcons dropped to 12-1 and 9-1.

Sophomore middle Aerin Bowman had a huge match, putting down a team-high 16 kills to lead the attack. She also had two aces, three blocks, four digs, and four service points.

Senior co-captains Elaina Cummiskey and Lindsey Fay came up big, as Cummiskey had six kills, five aces, 19 digs, one assist, and 18 service points, and Fay had four kills, five aces, three blocks, four digs, and 11 service points.

Senior setter Rosali Pirone dished out 38 assists to go along with three aces, seven service points, and eight digs.

For the Falcons, Jackie Soderlund had a team-best 10 kills and seven blocks, Katrina Henich had nine aces, five digs, and 22 service points, and Gabby Price had two digs and 19 assists.

Darien was dominating early and took the first two sets 25-10 and 25-21. Ludlowe came back with wins of 25-19 and 25-18 to tie the match at 2-2, but the Wave pulled out a 15-13 decision in the fifth set to get the win.

Darien will have another big match on Thursday when it hosts rival New Canaan at 4 p.m. at the DHS gym. The Rams (10-3 overall, 9-2 FCIAC) have won their last three FCIAC matches, and also went to five sets against Ludlowe, falling 3-2 on Oct. 5.