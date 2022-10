A battle of defending state champions went the Wave’s way as the Darien girls swimming and diving team upended Greenwich 106-78 in a road meet last Wednesday.

Darien, last year’s Class L champ, won 11 of 12 events and remained unbeaten this season at 6-0. Greenwich, which won Class LL last year, dropped to 6-4.

The Wave had several highlights, including a one-two finish in the diving competition, as Megan Hayes won with a score of 225.30, and Annelise Enters was second at 210.09.

The performance was significant, as Darien coach Marj Trifone said it's the first time the Wave had taken the top two diving spots from the Cardinals during her more than 20 years with the team.

Darien also swept the top three spots in the 100 freestyle, boosting its lead to 38 points at 74-36 after seven events. Miller Ward won that race in 51.88, followed by Natalia Ferranto in second (54.11) and Lily Bradbury in third (56.83).

The Wave also won all three relays.

Meg Erickson, Ward, Emily Kalvaitis, Natalia and Ferranto opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay (1:51.09), and Liisa Jalakas, Lily Bradbury, Lily Voight, and Ferranto later won the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.90).

The 400 freestyle relay team of Bradbury, Voight, Erickson, and Ward closed the meet with a win in 3:44.35.

Also winning for Darien were Bradbury in the 200 freestyle (2:01.43); Ward in the 200 individual medley (2:07.37); Ferranto in the 50 freestyle (24.99); Kalvaitis in the 100 butterfly (59.48), Erin Luecke in the 500 freestyle, and Erickson in the 100 backstroke (1:02.62).

David.Stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports

DARIEN 106, GREENWICH 78

200 medley relay: 1 Darien (Meg Erickson, Miller Ward, Emily Kalvaitis, Natalia Ferranto) 1:51.09, 2 Greenwich 1:56.23, 3 Darien 2:01.70; 200 freestyle: 1 Lily Bradbury (D) 2:01.43, 2 Daisy Decker (G) 2:03.29, 3 Samantha Ings (G) 2:05.70; 200 individual medley: 1 Miller Ward (D) 2:07.37, 2 Sydney Jee (G) 2:17.45, 3 Meg Erickson (D) 2:15.26; 50 freestyle: 1 Natalia Ferranto (D) 24.99, 2 Wesley Wales (G) 26.06, 3 Liisa Jalakas (D) 26.26; Diving: 1 Megan Hayes (D) 225.30, 2 Annelise Enters (D) 210.08, 3 Ava Vranos (G) 209.11; 100 butterfly: 1 Emily Kalvaitis (D) 59.48, 2 Jasmina Ujkaj (D) 1:02.26, 3 Melissa Geiger (G) 1:02.38; 100 freestyle: 1 Miller Ward (D) 51.88, 2 Natalia Ferranto (D) 54.11, 3 Lily Bradbury (D) 56.83; 500 freestyle: 1 Erin Luecke (D) 5:29.99, 2 Daisy Decker (G) 5:31.48, 3 Samantha Ings (G) 5:33.49; 200 freestyle relay: 1 Darien (Liisa Jalakas, Lily Bradbury, Lily Voight, Natalia Ferranto) 1:42.90, 2 Greenwich 1:44.41, 3 Greenwich 1:48.14; 100 backstroke: 1 Meg Erickson (D) 1:02.62, 2 Melissa Geiger (G) 1:05.08, 3 Liisa Jalakas (D) 1:06.17; 100 breaststroke: 1 Sydney Jee (G) 1:07.56, 2 Emma Stehmann (G), 3 Erin Luecke (D); 400 freestyle relay: 1 Darien (Lily Bradbury, Lily Voight, Meg Erickson, Miller Ward) 3:44.35, 2 Greenwich 3:48.81, 3 Darien 3:52.52.

Records: Darien 6-0, Greenwich 6-4.