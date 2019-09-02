Darien swimming and diving team holds car wash on Sept. 15

The Darien girls swimming and diving team is selling tickets for its annual car wash fundraiser this month.

Blue Wave swimmers and divers have invited the community to visit select Darien locations to purchase tickets for their annual Car Wash, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Darien High School.

Tickets are $10 each and are available for purchase on Saturday, September 14.

Car Wash tickets will be available at the following locations:

Caffè Nero: 9 a.m.-noon. (1071 Post Road)

Darien Sport Shop: 9a.m.-1 p.m. (1127 Post Road)

Darien YMCA: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (2420 Post Road)

Mama Carmela’s: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (1981 Post Road)

Palmer’s Market: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (264 Heights Road)

Uncle’s Deli: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (1041 Post Road)

Vavala’s Deli: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (156 Heights Road)

Darien will begin its season when it faces the Wilton Warriors in two weeks. The diving competition will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the New Canaan YMCA, and the swimming will be held on Friday, Sept. 19, at the Darien YMCA.