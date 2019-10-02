Darien swimming and diving carries 3-0 record into New Canaan meet

The Darien swimming and diving team has had a strong start to the season, going 3-0 heading into Wednesday’s meet against rival New Canaan. The Blue Wave will take on the Rams at 3 p.m. at the New Canaan YMCA.

After defeating Wilton, 111-75, the Blue Wave dominated in the pool and on the boards in wins over Danbury, 103-70, and St. Joseph, 99-74.

Against Danbury, the Blue Wave swept all 12 events, while against St. Joseph, Darien swept seven of 12 events. In both meets, Darien stopped scoring after the eighth event, the 500 freestyle.

Darien’s top three finishes against Danbury

200-yard medley relay

1 Olivia Golden, Emma Mansourian, Maggie Sedlak, Lexi Punishill (2:00.37)

2 Mae Uniacke, Kelsey Olvany, Emily Kalvaitis, Halle Spataro (2:05.25)

3 Bridget Ritchie, Liv Peters, Hannah Gould, Lauren Fisher (2:13.98)

3 Bridget Ritchie, Liv Peters, Hannah Gould, Lauren Fisher (2:13.98)

200 freestyle

1 Meg Erickson (2:03.88)

2 Gracie Spataro (2:04.35)

3 Hope Murray (2:09.40)

200-yard individual medley

1 Sedlak (2:23.29)

2 Golden (2:29.54)

3 Lily Voigt (2:34.10)

50 freestyle

1 Natalia Ferranto (25.58)

2 Punishill (26.41)

3 Lily Bradbury (26.76)

1-meter diving

1 Kerry McDermott (202.85)

2 Pai Easterbrook (164.55)

3 Megan Gianunzio (154.85)

100 butterfly

1 Kalvaitis (1:06.05)

2 Bradbury (1:06.29)

3 H. Spataro (1:10.09)

100 freestyle

1 Punishill (58.11)

2 Ferranto (59.12)

3 Sloane Latimer (59.65)

500 freestyle

1 Sedlak (5:31.05)

2 Golden (5:57.09)

3 Peters (6:08.69)

200 freestyle relay

1 Punishill, Ferranto, Latimer, Sedlak (1:50.31)

2 Olvany, G. Spataro, Bradbury, Golden (1:51.52)

3 Kendall Miller, Estella Trygg, Anna Carey, Lila Gianukakis (1:59.88)

100 backstroke

1 Erickson (1:04.97)

2 Murray (1:09.19)

3 Ritchie (1:10.76)

100 breaststroke

1 Mansourian (1:15.33)

2 G. Spataro (1:19.23)

3 Olvany (1:22.81)

400 freestyle relay

1 Murray, Bradbury, Erickson, Ferranto (3:55.52)

2 Voigt, Latimer, G. Spataro, H. Spataro (4:14.04)

3 Miller, Ritchie, Kalvaitis, Grace Berry (4:17.52)

Darien’s top three finishes against St. Joseph

200-yard medley relay

1 Olivia Golden, Kelsey Olvany, Hannah Gould, Kendall Luecke (2:01.96)

2 Bridget Ritchie, Liv Peters, Gracie Spataro, Halle Spataro (2:10.00)

200 freestyle

1 Meg Erickson (2:02.91)

2 Hope Murray (2:09.46)

200 individual medley

1 Luecke (2:19.85)

3 Maggie Sedlak (2:22.70)

50 freestyle

1 Lexi Punishill (26.71)

2 Lily Bradbury (26.85)

3 Golden (27.16)

1-meter diving

1 Pai Easterbrook (175.30)

2 Megan Gianunzio (165.15)

3 Kerry McDermott (160.90)

100 butterfly

1 Erickson (1:03.76)

2 Emily Kalvaitis (1:06.80)

100 freestyle

1 Golden (57.76)

2 Punishill (58.15)

3 Bradbury (59.19)

500 freestyle

1 G. Spataro (5:26.61)

2 Murray (5:38.53)

3 Lily Voight (6:06.47)

200 freestyle relay

1 Punishill, Erickson, Sedlak, Bradbury (1:47.52)

2 Olvany, Emily Kalvaitis, Golden, Voight (1:52.82)

100 backstroke

1 Luecke (1:03.76)

2 Sedlak (1:06.21)

3 H. Spataro (1:07.20)

100 breaststroke

1 G. Spataro (1:11.14)

2 Olvany (1:19.23)

3 Peters (1:24.94)

400 freestyle relay

1 Punishill, Erickson, Murray, Luecke (3:55.56)

2 Sedlak, Kalvaitis, H. Spataro, Bradbury (4:04.99)

3 Kaitlyn Kirby, Voight, Kendall Miller, Grace Berry (4:17.82)