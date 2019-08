Darien swimmers shine at FCSL championship

The Middlesex Club swimmers scored three race victories and took sixth place as a team at the Fairfield County Swim League championship meet Saturday at the Roxbury Swim & Tennis Club in Stamford.

Middlesex, which received a pair of wins from Miller Ward and one from Siena Christiansen, scored 518 points. It was one of six teams to top 500 points at the meet.

The Woodway Country Club netted 152 points to finish in fifth place, followed by the Country Club of Darien (110 points) in 19th, Tokeneke (107) in 20th, and Wee Burn (13) in 27th. There were 30 teams competing in the finals.

Rocky Point of Greenwich won its seventh straight FCSL title with 1,297 points, followed by Newfield (1,190), host Roxbury (932.5), Shore & Country (611) and Waveny (5877) in the top five.

Ward competed in the girls 12 and under division and won both the 25-meter butterfly (32.99) and the 100-meter individual medley (1:16.22). She was also second in the 50-meter breaststroke (39.25).

Christiansen earned her victory in the girls 10 and under 25-meter butterfly (15.65), and was also second in the 25-meter backstroke (18.68) and the 50-meter freestyle (33.15).

Results for Darien’s teams

FCSL Championship ay Roxbury Club, Aug. 10

Boys 8 and under: 25-meter butterfly — 7. Chip Moles (MID), 21.20; 8. Liam Reardon (MID), 21.37; 25-meter breaststroke — 3. Jonathan Veeder (MID), 23.22; 4. Billy Eising (TOK), 23.40; 9. Callum McBride (WOOD), 27.02; 10. Liam Reardon (MID), 27.25; 25-meter backstroke — 8. Jonathan Veeder (MID), 23.07; 15. Callum McBride (WOOD), 26.82; 25-meter freestyle — 4. Jonathan Veeder (MID), 17.59; 6. Jude McBride (WOOD), 18.52; 10. Callum McBride (WOOD), 19.49; 14. Liam Reardon (MID), 20.58.

Girls 8 and under: 25-meter butterfly — 7. Jaden Sutter (CCD), 20.97; 13. Caitlyn Martin (CCD), 24.16; 25-meter breaststroke — 3. Jaden Sutter (CCD), 24.65; 25-meter backstroke — 9. Caitlyn Martin (CCD), 24.38; 25-meter freestyle — 4. Jaden Sutter (CCD), 18.09; 8. Caitlyn Martin (CCD), 19.40; 12. Jo Jo Andren (CCD), 20.85.

Boys 10 and under: 25-meter butterfly — 7. Scott Kirby (MID), 17.72; 12. James Law (WOOD), 18.87; 14. Colby Comfort (MID), 20.22; 25-meter breaststroke — 11. Scott Kirby (MID), 23.16; 13. David Ritchie (CCD), 23.87; 15. Tate Sedlock (WOOD), 24.59; 100-meter individual medley — 8. David Ritchie (CCD), 1:37.60; 11. Colby Comfort (MID), 1:42.76; 25-meter backstroke — 7. Anden Kennedy (MID), 20.00; 9. James Law (WOOD), 20.47; 12. Scott Kirby (MID), 20.96; 50-meter freestyle — 8. Anden Kennedy (MID), 35.72; 14. David Ritchie (CCD), 38.67.

Girls 10 and under: 25-meter butterfly — 1. Siena Christiansen (MID), 15.65; 14. Emily Balderach (MID), 18.78; 25-meter breaststroke — 7. Elizabeth Veeder (MID), 22.31; 15. Sofia Coppola (WOOD), 23.63; 100-meter individual medley — 14. Sofia Coppola (WOOD), 1:37.39; 25-meter backstroke — 2. Siena Christiansen (MID), 18.68; 16. Elizabeth Veeder (MID), 21.72; 50-meter freestyle — 2. Siena Christiansen (MID), 33.15; 15. Sofia Coppola (WOOD), 38.75.

Boys 12 and under: 50-meter breaststroke — 4. Charlie Sedlock (WOOD), 39.86; 100-meter individual medley — 9. Charlie Sedlock (WOOD), 1:23.06; 13. Ryan Carre (TOK), 1:24.77; 50-meter backstroke — 4. Ryan Carre (TOK), 37.25; 50-meter freestyle — 10. Charlie Sedlock (WOOD), 32.16.

Girls 12 and under: 50-meter butterfly — 1. Miller Ward (MID), 32.99; 9. Shea Ward (MID), 36.15; 15. Samantha Veeder (MID), 38.65; 50-meter breaststroke — 2. Miller Ward (MID), 39.25; 3. Bridget Moore (TOK), 41.26; 8. Elle Schaller (MID), 43.79; 100-meter individual medley — 1. Miller Ward (MID), 1:16.22; 5. Bridget Moore (TOK), 1:18.62; 6. Charlotte Laurence (WAV), 1:20.12; 50-meter backstroke — 11. Elle Schaller (MID), 40.94; 13. Olivia Stramandinoli (TOK), 41.67; 14. Elsa Balderach (MID), 41.68; 50-meter freestyle — 4. Bridget Moore (TOK), 31.44; 13. Shea Ward (MID), 33.31.

Boys 14 and under: 50-meter butterfly — 14. Jack Morningstar (WOOD), 33.71; 50-meter breaststroke — 9. Will Moles (MID), 41.04; 13. John Rooney (TOK), 44.51; 100-meter individual medley — 9. Jack Morningstar (WOOD), 1:15.06; 50-meter backstroke — 7. Jack Morningstar (WOOD), 34.53; 15. Harry Rooney (TOK), 39.91.

Girls 14 and under: 50-meter butterfly — 9. Emily Kalvaitis (MID), 32.93; 10. Lily Bradbury (MID), 32.98; 50-meter backstroke — 8. Emily Kalvaitis (MID), 35.47; 50-meter freestyle — 5. Lily Bradbury (MID), 30.08; 10. Emily Kalvaitis (MID), 31.39.

Boys 17 and under: 50-meter butterfly — 5. Harry FitzPatrick (MID), 28.34; 14. Ryan Lewis (WOOD), 29.68; 50-meter breaststroke — 7. Ryan Roberts (MID), 33.53; 10. Cormac Brown (MID), 35.47; 100-meter individual medley — 9. Ryan Roberts (MID), 1:06.51; 10. Harry FitzPatrick (MID), 1:06.77; 50-meter backstroke — 8. Nolan Lovegrove (WB), 31.07; 100-meter freestyle — 4. Harry FitzPatrick (MID), 56.96; 14. Ryan Roberts (MID), 59.84; 15. Nolan Lovegrove (WB), 1:00.36.

Girls 17 and under: 50-meter butterfly — 16. Grace Berry (WOOD), 36.18; 50-meter breaststroke — 14. Bridget Ritchie (CCD), 44.23; 100-meter individual medley — 14. Bridget Ritchie (CCD), 1:23.37; 50-meter backstroke — 10. Grace Berry (WOOD), 37.03; 11. Bridget Ritchie (CCD), 37.17; 100-meter freestyle — 11. Grace Berry (WOOD), 1:09.45.

200-meter medley relay: Boys — 6. Woodway (Jack Morningstar, Charlie Sedlock, Ryan Lewis, James Law), 2:23.34; 8. Middlesex (Scott Kirby, Ryan Roberts, Will Moles, Colby Comfort), 2:34.09; 10. Tokeneke (Ryan Carre, John Rooney, Harry Rooney, Billy Eising), 2:49.59; Girls — 4. Middlesex (Emily Kalvaitis, Miller Ward, Lily Bradbury, Elizabeth Veeder), 2:23.19; 13. Country Club of Darien (Gillian Pritchard, Caitlyn Kelly, Bridget Ritchie, Jaden Sutter), 2:55.18.

200-meter freestyle relay: Boys — 10. Middlesex (Anden Kennedy, Everett Kalvaitis, Nathan Kalvaitis, Harry FitzPatrick), 2:20.79); Girls — 6. Middlesex (Siena Christiansen, Elle Schaller, Shea Ward, Cailtin Kirby), 2:14.51.

