With eight victories in 12 events, the Darien girls swimming and diving team scored a 100-84 victory over rival New Canaan last Wednesday at the Darien YMCA.

Junior Natalie Ferranto and sophomore Miller Ward each won two individual races, and juniors Emily Kalvaitis and Meg Erickson, along with sophomore Erin Luecke, each won one event.

The Blue Wave also had a victory from its 200 medley relay team of Erickson, Ward, Kalvaitis and Ferranto. That quartet kicked off the meet with a time of 1:50.67 to win by nearly four seconds over New Canaan (1:54.55).

The medley win helped Darien jump out to a 10-4 advantage, and the Wave held the lead throughout the meet.

After the diving results had been factored in — that competition was held a day prior to the swim meet — Darien held a 44-34 lead. The Wave won the next two events by 9-7 scores to push the lead to 14.

Darien then put the victory in the books by outscoring the Rams 11-5 in the 200 freestyle relay, 10-6 in the 100 backstroke and 11-5 in the 100 breaststroke.

Ward’s first win came in the 200 individual medley in 2:11.43, as the Wave took the top two spots, with Erickson second (2:14.70).

Ward also won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:12.72, defeating New Canaan’s Lily Codd, who was second in 5:16.18.

Ferranto won the 50 freestyle in 26.12, touching the wall just ahead of New Canaan’s Skylar Mascarinas (26.14). Darien sophomore Liisa Jalakas was third (26.72).

In the 100 freestyle, Ferranto scored another victory with a time of 56.94, again edging Mascarinas (56.97) for the top spot.

Erickson won the 100 backstroke in 1:02.80, and Luecke won the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.41.

david.stewart@hearstmediact.com; @dstewartsports

DARIEN 100, NEW CANAAN 84

200 medley relay: 1 Darien (Meg Erickson, Miller Ward, Emily Kalvaitis, Natalie Ferranto) 1:50.67; 2 New Canaan (Ellie Park, Kaylana Couture, Kelci Haley, Skylar Mascarinas) 1:54.55; 3 Darien (Giorgia Christiansen, Erin Luecke, Grace Spataro, Jasmine Ujkaj) 1:59.92; 200 freestyle: 1 Lily Codd (NC) 1:58.94; 2 Lily Bradbury (D) 2:02.68; 3 Lily Voigt (D) 2:04.50; 200 individual medley: 1 Ward (D) 2:11.43; 2 Erickson (D) 2:14.70; 3 Haley (NC) 2:18.53; 50 freestyle: 1 Ferranto (D) 26.12; 2 Mascarinas (NC) 26.14; 3 Liisa Jalakas (D) 26.72; 100 butterfly: 1 Kalvaitis (D) 59.53; 2 Haley (NC) 1:00.81; 3 Voigt (D) 1:00.81; 100 freestyle: 1 Ferranto (D) 56.94; 2 Mascarinas (NC) 56.97; 3 Lily Dunn (NC) 58.19; 500 freestyle: 1 Ward (D) 5:12.72; 2 Codd (NC) 5:16.18; 3 Spataro (D) 5:27.68; 200 freestyle relay: 1 New Canaan (Mascarinas, Lily Dunn, Emma Peloso, Codd) 1:44.70; 2 Darien (Sedlak, Bradbury, Kalvaitis, Ferranto) 1:44.96; 3 Darien (Ujkaj, Luecke, Jalakas, Voigt) 1:49.20; 100 backstroke: 1 Erickson (D) 1:02.80; 2 Park (NC) 1:03.58; 3 Sedlak (D) 1:03.69; 100 breaststroke: 1 Luecke (D) 1:13.41; 2 Couture (NC) 1:14.74; 3 Kalvaitis (D) 1:17.33; 400 freestyle relay: 1 New Canaan (Haley, Dunn, Park, Codd) 2:51.66; 2 New Canaan (Peloso, Skylar Lee, Tahila Scherer, Katarina Jisl) no time listed; 3 Darien (Bradbury, Annalise Enters Sedlak, Ward) 3:47.90.