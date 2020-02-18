Darien swimmers celebrate senior day with win
The Darien boys swimming and diving team won seven events and scored a senior day victory over the Norwalk/McMahon co-op, 101-80 on Feb. 12 at the Darien YMCA.
Senior co-captains Nico Clark and Connor Martin were part of four wins for the Blue Wave (8-2), including the 200 freestyle relay, where they joined forces with sophomores Thomas Dupont and Max Scalise to finish first in 1:32.37.
Martin had two individual wins, taking first place in both the 200 freestyle (1:50.49) and the 100 butterfly (54.36).
Clark was also part of the 200 medley relay, which won the opening race of the meet with a time of 1:40.86. Junior Jack Stobbie led off that race and was followed by Clark, Dupont and senior Davis Tuzinkiewicz.
Sophomore Ryan Roberts won the 500 freestyle in 4:59.18, and Stobbie won the 100 backstroke in 56.95.
In diving, sophomore Matthew Magnotta won with a score of 256.55. Junior Lucas Madariaga was fourth (153.45), and junior Iain Freeman was fifth (133.65).
The competition was the final home meet for the Blue Wave’s 10 seniors, including co-captains Clark, Martin and Scott Tuck, along with Drew Major, Alex Mostofi, Cormac Brown, Nolan Lovegrove, Prague Sharma, John Barsanti, and Tuzinkiewicz.
In addition to the seven wins against Norwalk/McMahon, Darien also had six second-place showings.
Finishing second were Clark in the 50 freestyle (22.95); junior Harry FitzPatrick in the 100 butterfly (56.27) and the 500 freestyle (5:00.62); Scalise in the 100 freestyle (51.37); Clark in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.97); and the team of Scalise, Tuck, junior Griffin Trygg, and Martin in the 400 freestyle relay (3:24.83).
The Blue Wave will be back in action for the FCIAC tournament, which begins with the swim trials at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, in Greenwich. The diving finals will be held at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Westhill in Stamford; and the swim finals at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 5, in Greenwich.
