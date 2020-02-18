Darien swimmers celebrate senior day with win

The Darien boys swimming and diving team won seven events and scored a senior day victory over the Norwalk/McMahon co-op, 101-80 on Feb. 12 at the Darien YMCA.

Senior co-captains Nico Clark and Connor Martin were part of four wins for the Blue Wave (8-2), including the 200 freestyle relay, where they joined forces with sophomores Thomas Dupont and Max Scalise to finish first in 1:32.37.

Martin had two individual wins, taking first place in both the 200 freestyle (1:50.49) and the 100 butterfly (54.36).

Clark was also part of the 200 medley relay, which won the opening race of the meet with a time of 1:40.86. Junior Jack Stobbie led off that race and was followed by Clark, Dupont and senior Davis Tuzinkiewicz.

Sophomore Ryan Roberts won the 500 freestyle in 4:59.18, and Stobbie won the 100 backstroke in 56.95.

In diving, sophomore Matthew Magnotta won with a score of 256.55. Junior Lucas Madariaga was fourth (153.45), and junior Iain Freeman was fifth (133.65).

Darien's Connor Martin swims to a victory in the 500 freestyle during the Wave's swim meet against New Canaan at the Darien YMCA on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Photo: Dave Stewart / Hearst Connecticut Media

The competition was the final home meet for the Blue Wave’s 10 seniors, including co-captains Clark, Martin and Scott Tuck, along with Drew Major, Alex Mostofi, Cormac Brown, Nolan Lovegrove, Prague Sharma, John Barsanti, and Tuzinkiewicz.

In addition to the seven wins against Norwalk/McMahon, Darien also had six second-place showings.

Finishing second were Clark in the 50 freestyle (22.95); junior Harry FitzPatrick in the 100 butterfly (56.27) and the 500 freestyle (5:00.62); Scalise in the 100 freestyle (51.37); Clark in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.97); and the team of Scalise, Tuck, junior Griffin Trygg, and Martin in the 400 freestyle relay (3:24.83).

The Blue Wave will be back in action for the FCIAC tournament, which begins with the swim trials at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, in Greenwich. The diving finals will be held at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Westhill in Stamford; and the swim finals at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 5, in Greenwich.

